Sabine Getty Debuts Editor-Approved Jewelry at a Reasonable Price

Once upon a time, jewelry lived alone in glass cases, imprisoned in a luxury boutique life. Dramatic, but true. And while we still love shopping for high bijoux in the mansions of Fifth Avenue and Place Vendôme, the Internet has given us all speedy access to the most fabulous pieces.

Sabine Getty, an It girl in her own right, is launching her Baby Memphis line exclusively through her new e-shop, which draws from the same inspiration as her fine jewelry collection, Memphis.

The new pieces, while still very much investments, play in a more accessible price point, ranging from just over $400 to slightly more than $5,000, for a diamond choker (chic!).

Getty's jewels are beloved for their bright colored stones and fantasy-like qualities (a zigzag pink diamond ring; a squiggle gold choker) and have been worn by Rihanna, Nicole Kidman, and Celine Dion, to name a few. If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is.

And in case you needed one more reason to invest in one of these statement-making pieces, check out her amazing lookbook, shot by the fabulous Sean Thomas.