The One Accessory That Will Make Any Outfit Look Ten Times Better

We've said it once, we'll say it again. Accessories can make or break an outfit. But there's one trendy piece that will never steer you wrong, and that's a good pair of earrings. Not just any old earrings. This summer it's all about round danglers. The string of beads can transform an average outfit into a five-star ensemble instantly.

Kate Bosworth turned her classic black dress into a modern hit with help from the dangling earrings. Even an ombré pair took Selena Gomez's tangerine look to the next level at the 13 Reasons Why premiere. And Katy Perry showed us how pretty the earrings look during a more casual outing like Coachella.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

All three of the ladies turned to Rebecca de Ravenel for their trendy jewels. If you want to get the exact celebrity look, it'll cost you at least $295 for the round design (Bossworth's earrings retail for $695). The whimisical earrings are definitely worth the investment, but you can also give the trend a try with more affordable options, too.

VIDEO: Step InsideJewelry Designer Jennifer Meyer’s Home

Keep scrolling to find our favorite bubble earrings to help you get the celebrity-approved look.