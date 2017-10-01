Quick Fix: Jewelry That Will Instantly Make You Happy

Little did Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland know that over a hundred years after he created the first entirely synthetic plastic—known as Bakelite—that we'd still be oohing and ahh-ing over the substance.

While Bakelite was initially used for industrial purposes, it became a hugely popular material for jewelry in the 1930's and 1940's. Bakelite is most often considered part of the fashion jewelry category, but enter Mark Davis who is changing all that.

Based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Mark Davis is an incredible resource for the best Bakelite jewelry you can buy. The designer creates one-of-a-kind bracelets, earrings, rings and more using vintage pieces to which he adds beautiful stones. (He uses sapphires in every color of the rainbow, to give an idea.)

Each piece looks beautiful on its own or stacked for a more bohemian look. In a world where we dare say there's plenty to frown about, Davis' colorful jewelry provides an instant mood boost.

Scroll down to see some of our absolute favorite pieces from his trunk show on ModaOperandi.com. Hurry, the trunk show is on now until October 21st, and you don't want to miss this chance to find true bijoux happiness.

