Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
PREVIEW GALLERY
-
1. Cate Blanchett's EarringsWHO
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.
-
2. Drew Barrymore's RingWHO
Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
A blue sapphire and diamond ball ring by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The Tribeca Film Institute’s benefit screening of Everybody’s Fine on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Barrymore paired fun with fun by wearing a mod blue bauble with a whimsical sequin dress. Make a style statement by accessorizing an already out-there outfit with a bold colorful cocktail ring.
-
3. Taylor Swift's JewelryWHO
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Brown diamond mesh earrings and a black-gold and brown diamond bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The launch of Vevo.com on December 8th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Swift's brown and gold diamond jewels were a perfect finish touch to her jeweled-shoulder gown. Take Swift?s chic style cue and add same-colored sparkly jewelry to an already-embelished dress.
1 of 3
Cate Blanchett's Earrings
WHO
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM