8 Gorgeous Peridot Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Shop This Month

Since the earliest civilizations, peridot has been prized as a protective stone—a gem with the power to drive away the darkness. It seems apt then that peridot is the birthstone for the month of August, a time willed with lightness, sunshine, and hopefully, a vacation. Some still believe that peridot has the ability to alleviate emotional burdens, and especially when set in gold, that it can bring about peaceful sleep for the wearer and even brighten one's wit!
August babies share a birthday month with Coco Chanel (pictured above), Barack Obama, and Kylie Jenner, among others—and whether your exact birth date falls under the sign of mighty Leo or reliable Virgo, we like to think that your shared birthstone is sure to bring you at least a little bit of all that ancient, mystical energy.
Unlike rubies, sapphires, diamonds, and emeralds, peridot comes in only one color: a gold-tinged olive green. That unique hue makes it an unlikely favorite of jewelry designers, including Ippolita and Tiffany & Co. Whether you're treating yourself or dreaming up a list to sneak in front of your significant other, go ahead and add some of these pretty peridot pieces.
