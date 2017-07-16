Shop the Jewelry Trend We Can't Get Enough of: Charm Rings

marlolazjewelry/Instagram
July 16, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Taylor Reagan

Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist in the jewelry department, the odds are good that there's one item you wear daily: a ring (or perhaps, rings, plural). While this jewelry box staple requires little introduction, let us present to you a new twist on your go-to piece: the charm ring. 

VIDEO: Delicate Jewelry

 

Easy to stack or great on their own, these beauties are each embellished with a small trinket, which dangles elegantly for an updated, unique look. Shop our picks below!

