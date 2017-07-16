Shop the Jewelry Trend We Can't Get Enough of: Charm Rings

Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist in the jewelry department, the odds are good that there's one item you wear daily: a ring (or perhaps, rings, plural). While this jewelry box staple requires little introduction, let us present to you a new twist on your go-to piece: the charm ring.
VIDEO: Delicate Jewelry
Easy to stack or great on their own, these beauties are each embellished with a small trinket, which dangles elegantly for an updated, unique look. Shop our picks below!
-
1. Dancing Pearl Band
Marlo Laz | $1,429
-
2. Charm seed of joy ring
Elizabeth Buenaventura | $240
-
3. Moon Charm Ring Pavé
Manon | $1,090
-
4. 5 DIAMOND DROP MARQUISE EYE RING
Jacquie Aiche | $2,500
-
5. Lava Expandable Wire Ring with Swarovski Crystals
Alex and Ani | $20 (originally $38)
-
6. Pyramid Dangle Ring
Deborah Pagani | $785
-
7. Dangling Pearl Charm Ring
Poppy Finch | $160
-
8. Twinkle Charm Ring
Colette | $1,200