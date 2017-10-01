All the New Chokers You Need to Try This Season

In case you haven't noticed by now, we are totally feeling the '90s. And what's more synonymous than our favorite fashion decade than the choker? While the tight necklaces have been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, this fall we're reaching peak choker with designers offering up a slew of new styles sure to suit every taste.

VIDEO: I Buy This Necklace for Everyone I Know�...

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether your vibe is goth, girly, classic, or trendy, there's got to be a choker in the bunch to peak your interest. We've searched high and low to find great pieces at every price point—can you believe we found one for $6?! If you're looking to splurge, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Gucci also turned out stellar options.

Check out the cool piece above ($15; lulus.com), then scroll down to shop more of our faves.