Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Jewelry, All Under $250

Most people are counting down the days until we get to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk down the aisle: totally disinterested in anything unrelated to the Royal Wedding. But we're over here trying to channel Markle's flawless style, whether it is bridal inspired or not. We've already mastered her vacation-ready looks and found inspiration in her date-night style. Now, we're investing in some of Markle's favorite jewelry brands.
The 36-year-old has a collection of classic pieces in both silver and gold metals. Every accessory she wears has an air of sophistication, ensuring they will always be in style. Here, we've found look-alikes for anyone out there looking to get the royal look for less.
You might not be able to marry a prince, but at least you can treat yourself to some sparkly jewels just like Markle below.
-
1. Catbird Rings
Markle loves decorating her fingers with dainty rings. Here, she combined sparkly Birks rings with affordable Catbird rings.
$45
-
2. Birks Earrings
Markle loves designs from the high-end jewelry company Birks. For a holiday party, she rocked a pair of their sparkly jacket earrings which are $5,995. But you can get the exact look for less on Amazon ($23; amazon.com).
$23
-
3. Isabel Marant Hoops
Markle loves a delicate piece of jewelry. Even her hoop earrings pared back—like the sold-out enameled Isabel Marant earrings.
$101
-
4. Gabriela Artigas Earrings.
Another dainty yet striking pair of earrings are Markle's shooting star ear crawlers by Gabriela Artigas. Steal the look with this handmade pair on Etsy ($7; etsy.com)
$7
-
5. Maya Brenner Necklace
Markle also wears a dainty necklace with Prince Harry's initial on it. The price for this one starts at $240 on Baublebar, and you can add on letters for $60 each.