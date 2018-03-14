Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Jewelry, All Under $250

Most people are counting down the days until we get to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk down the aisle: totally disinterested in anything unrelated to the Royal Wedding. But we're over here trying to channel Markle's flawless style, whether it is bridal inspired or not. We've already mastered her vacation-ready looks and found inspiration in her date-night style. Now, we're investing in some of Markle's favorite jewelry brands.

The 36-year-old has a collection of classic pieces in both silver and gold metals. Every accessory she wears has an air of sophistication, ensuring they will always be in style. Here, we've found look-alikes for anyone out there looking to get the royal look for less.

You might not be able to marry a prince, but at least you can treat yourself to some sparkly jewels just like Markle below.