Beloved Designer Kenneth Jay Lane Dies: See Stars in His Jewelry

Kenneth Jay Lane, costume jewelry designer known for his covetable creations made of faux gems and beloved by royals and First Ladies alike, died in his sleep this week at his New York apartment. He was 85 years old.

Lane first began experimenting with jewels while designing shoes under Roger Vivier at Christian Dior. From there, the designer launched his own line of costume jewelry, and eventually gathered a following that included iconic stars like Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana, and Jacqueline Kennedy—just to name a few. With a glimmering clientele and a long list of honors—such as a special Coty Award and the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award—under his belt, Lane in 1996 released a memoir titled Faking It, in which he detailed his life and career as a famed faux jewelry maker loved amongst the fashion set.

From First Lady Jackie Kennedy at the White House to Kate Middleton in a stunning pair of crystal earrings, scroll through to see stars in Kenneth Jay Lane’s jewelry.