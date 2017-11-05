You Can Now Buy The "Pin" Earring Spotted On Your Fave Celebs at Saks 

Taraji P. Henson, Leandra Medine, and Maddie Brewer: The only common thread we can muster about the aforementioned three cool-girl stars is that, well, they’re cool-girl stars. But lately there’s another cohesive factor in the form of a very unique earring. At first glance, the KATKIM pin looks like it belongs in an office supply store; it’s only when you see it on an ear that you have a Eureka-I-covet-immediately moment.

VIDEO: December Cover Story: Julia Roberts

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Thankfully, KATKIM quite literally just launched on Saks Fifth Avenue, making your shopping experience that much easier and seamless. There’s just no excuse for you not to get one! Starting at $460 for a simple and sleek plain gold earring, KATKIM also makes styles with pave diamonds, pearls, and even a bold zigzag design – all below.