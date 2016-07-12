13 Gorgeous Ruby Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Shop This Month

We don't want to play favorites, but July may just have the best birthstone of the entire calendar year: the ruby. Referred to as the 'King of Gems' by the ancient Hindus, it has long been believed to have healing powers for the wearer, along with being an enduring symbol of love, power and protection. Since we've always believed there's no better excuse to celebrate yourself than your birthday, those under the Cancer and Leo signs this month should feel totally justified in indulging in their birthstone. (Or adding it to that Pinterest wish list you just happen to have left open on your computer screen...)
Known for their deep red hue and eye-catching sparkle, rubies are timeless stones that will add richness and character to your accessory repertoire—especially your dainty jewelry game. (We'll be mixing them in with all our tiny diamonds.) July birthday babies, aren't you lucky! We decided to pull together a selection of the best ruby jewelry pieces out there. From delicate rings to statement earrings, below, 13 of the finest ruby pieces to help you celebrate this month.
1. Ilana Ariel Earrings
Up the luxe with rubies and diamonds.
Ilana Ariel available at ilanaarielcollections.com | $620
2. Melissa Joy Manning Earrings
Make a statement with these fashion-forward ruby hug hoops.
Melissa Joy Manning available at melissajoymanning.com | $225
3. Graziela Ring
A simple baguette band ring is a classic.
Graziela available at grazielagems.com | $1,620
4. Tara Hirshberg Necklace
Why choose one stone when you can have a whole circle of rubies?
Tara Hirshberg available at tarahirshberg.com | $980
5. Tara 4779 Necklace
A choker offers an edgy take on your traditional birthstone jewelry.
Tara 4779 available at tara4779.com | $1,310
6. Alison Lou Ring
Add a playful touch to your look with a pair of ruby lips.
Alison Lou available at farfetch.com | $3,389
7. Monica Vinader Bracelet
Give your everyday arm-party stack some sparkle with this ruby-encrusted rose gold bracelet.
Monica Vinader available at monicavinader.com | $1,760
8. David Yurman Bracelet
Double-ended rubies give this twisted cuff a discreet dose of color.
David Yurman available at davidyurman.com | $1,950
9. EF Collection Earrings
Keep things simple with these minimal ruby bar studs.
EF Collection available at efcollection.com | $325
10. Dana Seng Necklace
Add a personal touch with this initial necklace.
Dana Seng available at danasengjewelry.com | $595
11. MLG Jewelry earrings
Tie your hair back and let these ruby studs shine bright.
MLG Jewelry available at mlgjewelry.com | $95 (originally $189)
12. Shahla Karimi Ring
The classic stone gets a contemporary-cool update with this open-ended ring design.
Shahla Karimi available at shahlakarimi.com | $325
13. James Allen Bracelet
For an evening out, wear this ruby bracelet with your favorite LBD.
James Allen available at jamesallen.com | $6,430