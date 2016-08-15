This Hollywood-Favorite Brand Has Launched a New Jewelry Collection

Some things really are better when borrowed from the boys: crisp button-downs, worn-in sweatshirts—and John Hardy bracelets. When the luxury jewelry brand introduced a men's flat woven chain bracelet in 1992, it became such a monumental hit that it inspired a women's collection.

Decades later, John Hardy's famous bracelet can still be seen on the wrists of the Hollywood elite, like Olivia Wilde during date night with beau Jason Sudeikis, Zendaya from the front row during a Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, and Celine Dion as a chic addition to her recent style transformation.

And now, much like all things that once defined the '90s and are currently redefining 2016 (chokers, high-waist mom jeans, and platform combat boots included), John Hardy's classic chain, too, is making some moves with the launch of the Modern Chain Collection. The line-up comprises both men's and women's styles (six for him, 25 for her), featuring both gold and silver bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings that not only draw inspiration from the original chain-weaving method, but pay homage to the brand's artisanal craft. It's a collection that's bold, graphic, and like its name suggests, modern—without neglecting its past. And we bet the celebrity set will be fans of this collection for decades to come, too.

The collection is available starting today at johnhardy.com, with prices starting at $250 to $19,500 for an 18k gold bracelet with 2.4 carats of diamonds.