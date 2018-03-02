The Jewelry Brands You Need to Be Following on Instagram

@dezsobysb has one of the most impressive collections of unique and one of a kind treasures we have ever seen. An avid traveler, jewelry collector and designer, she dreams up incredible new ways of mixing stones with naturally found materials like shells that she handpicks on beaches all over the world. Largely known for her charms, she also has an ever-evolving magnificent collection of one-of-a-kind large-scale pieces as well. Her Instagram transports you to a magical dreamland where you can't help but be in awe of what she not only creates but the images she curates are just as beautiful.