The Jewelry Brands You Need to Be Following on Instagram

Two of our major life obsessions? Jewelry and Instagram. What's even better? Jewelry on Instagram. Visual and shopping inspiration all in one—yes, please! On that note, we've plumbed our feeds to find some of the best jewelry designer and collector accounts that you simply MUST follow. Scroll down for our favorites, below.
1. Dezso by Sara Beltran
@dezsobysb has one of the most impressive collections of unique and one of a kind treasures we have ever seen. An avid traveler, jewelry collector and designer, she dreams up incredible new ways of mixing stones with naturally found materials like shells that she handpicks on beaches all over the world. Largely known for her charms, she also has an ever-evolving magnificent collection of one-of-a-kind large-scale pieces as well. Her Instagram transports you to a magical dreamland where you can't help but be in awe of what she not only creates but the images she curates are just as beautiful.
2. Wasson Jewelry
@wearwasson was created by the ultimate cool girl, Erin Wasson. Look to it daily for inspiration on everything from how to style your jewelry to interior decor pics that are worth drooling over. She has created a page that's without a doubt a lifestyle we want to live in.
3. Kim Dunham Jewelry
@kimdunhamjewelry is THE go to for the signet ring of your dreams. No two of her rings will ever look the same and they can be hand engraved with a personal meaning, message, or memory. Whatever you dream up the master Kim can do and we couldn't be more obsessed. Whether you know exactly what you want your ring to look like or are in need of a little bijoux or travel inspiration – look no further.
4. Pascale Monvoisin
@pascalemonvoisin is where you can find effortlessly cool and beautiful jewelry for those of us who want pieces that we can put on and never take off. Whether you're looking for a pendant necklace to wear all summer to the beach or the most perfect lapis shell earring, you are sure to find your next favorite piece of jewelry to covet for the long haul.
5. FD Gallery
@FD_Gallery is one of those instagram accounts that you find yourself bookmarking multiple times a day. Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, it's a one of a kind destination for exceptional 20th Century jewels from the most prestigious houses in the world. Whether you are looking to buy or simply want an incredible look into the history of jewelry, we highly recommend you head here now.