February 28, 2017 @ 4:30 PM
Dear Isabelle Huppert: To me, you are perfect. And so is your jewelry collection (most especially your earrings). As a gift to you, I have created a gallery of my all-time favorite pieces of yours. So in case you’re looking to give anything away …
1. At the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Repossi
2. At the Sony Pictures Classics' Annual Pre-Academy Awards Dinner Party
3. At the 2017 Cesar Film Awards in Chopard
4. At the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in Chopard
5. At AARP's 16th annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Repossi
6. At the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Yves Saint Laurent
7. At the 2017 London Critics' Circle Film Awards
8. At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Repossi
9. AT Dior Hosts Dinner At 16th Marrakech International Film Festival in Piaget
10. AT the Elle Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Chopard
11. AT the 22nd Lumières Award Ceremony in Repossi