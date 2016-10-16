4 Cool Ways to Stack Your Earrings

One piercing is simply not enough anymore. Or at least that’s how it feels whenever we’re faced with a display case of teeny-tiny diamonds, colorful gemstones, and cool delicate chains. And the only way to wear them all—and all at the same time—is, well, to go under the needle. It’s an addiction.
But earring stacking, much like rings, requires a degree of finesse. There’s an art to it. Winging it by haphazardly throwing together a bunch of studs without a thought or an aesthetic in mind isn’t terrible, but it won’t look like the decorative lobe that you’ve had in mind (perhaps like the one pictured above). We took the guesswork out of it and pieced together four foolproof earring formulas for you to copy—and we won’t even take the credit for it. Needle-adverse? Fake multiple piercings with cuffs, multi-diamond studs, and crawlers, which we listed, below.
-
1. Marina Black + Logan Hollowell
Got two piercings? With these two, it'll look you have seven.
Shop the look: Maria Black gold earring, $54; maria-black.com. Logan Hollowell white gold earring, $875; loganhollowell.com.
-
2. SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE + WWAKE
Decorate with a stud and a crawler that follows the curve of your entire lobe.
Shop the look: Sophie Bille Brahe twig ear cuff, $365; barneys.com. WWAKE round gold earrings, $377; wwake.com.
-
3. ANITA KO + SELIN KENT + EDEN PRESLEY
Introduce color with gemstones, like ruby and sapphire, and ground the combo with a gold cuff.
Shop the look: Anita Ko ear cuff, $425; anitako.com. Selin Kent ruby earring, $405; selinkent.com. Eden Presley opal and sapphire stud earring, $500; modaoperandi.com.
-
4. MARIA TASH + PAIGE NOVICK
Double up on the edge with a chain earring and a diamond-studded hook.
Shop the look: Maria Tash chain earring, $420; venusbymariatash.com. Paige Novick diamond hook earring, $830; paigenovick.com.