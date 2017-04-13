Hoop earrings were once a thing of the '90's; my specific memory was seeing Selena wear them in her music videos. All throughout my early teens, I was never without a pair of reliable hoops. Now, hoops are making a comeback in a great way, here's a round-up of the best hoops you can buy now!
-
1. Silver Brass Hoops
Jennifer Fisher | $550
-
2. Rubber Hoops
Marc by Marc Jacobs | $31
-
3. Twist Hoops
Loewe | $225
-
4. Hoop Earrings - 3
-
5. Resin Hoops
Dinosaur Designs | $125
-
6. Classic Pandora Hoops
Pandora | $40
-
7. Single Diamond Hoops
Jennifer Meyer | $300
-
8. Infinity Hoops
Kate Spade | $68
-
9. Gold Plated Hoops
Astley Clarke | $63
-
10. Knotted Hoops
Dsquared2 | $210