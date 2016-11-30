5 Under-$150 Earrings That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks

Here’s a feat: getting holiday-ready without breaking the bank. Here’s another: getting holiday-ready without breaking the bank AND still looking ridiculously expensive. It’s a true Herculean challenge, but we know you’re never one to back down. In terms of looking like a million bucks, topping off your look with a pair of glimmering gold earrings adds instant glamour to any outfit. From asymmetric studs to offbeat hoops, shop our favorite under-$150 sculptural earrings below, so you can ring in the big holidays without dishing out the big bucks.
1. FARIS
A game-changing twist on the classic hoop earring.
Faris available at needsupply.com | $125
2. ROBERT LEE MORRIS
Pair these sculptural gold earrings with a satin slip for some added va-va-voom.
Robert Lee Morris available at bloomingdales.com | $30
3. AQUA
Go two-toned with these structural hoops (bonus: they’re on markdown).
Aqua available at bloomingdales.com | $16 (originally $28)
4. AMBER SCEATS
From the post closures to the dangling hoops, these hybrid earrings look polished from every angle.
Available at shopbop.com | $129
5. ELIZABETH AND JAMES
With its asymmetry and ribbon-like structure, this standout pair is sure to elevate any outfit.
Elizabeth and James available at saksfifthavenue.com | $115