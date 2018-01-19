Treat Yourself: Heart Jewelry You Should Splurge On For Valentine's Day

It’s normal to feel a mix of emotions as Valentine's Day nears: excitement, dread, joy, devastation...we're all over the map. And we get these emotions can’t be completely controlled. But you know what can be? Your gift. There's no law that says you have to wait around for Mr. Right to get you the perfect gift. Whether you’re consciously coupled or #livingyourbestlife, treat yourself with a present that you actually want to wear.
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
Jewelry is personal and if you’re notoriously picky (are we projecting?), it makes perfect sense to take matters in your own hand. Heart motifs are not just for the 14th and can add a touch of femininity to any outfit. Scroll on to see our favorites.
-
1. Aurelie Bidermann Heart Sapphire & Yellow Gold Ring
Who says "red" is required for Valentine's Day jewels? This blue sapphire accent makes this signet ring feel less holiday, and more year-round.
Aurelie Bidermann available at Matches Fashion | $1,208
-
-
3. Chopard Happy Hearts 18K Rose Gold, Diamond, And Onyx Earrings
If you prefer a vampy vibe over cutesy Cupid themes, voila. Black. With. Diamonds. Need we say more?
Chopard available at Net-a-Porter | $3,190
-
4. SEEME Atina Connected Hearts Earrings
A super fun yet profoundly meaningful pair of earrings: they were handcrafted by female victims of violence.
Seeme available at Luisaviaroma | $147
-
5. Sydney Evan 8mm Gray Pearl Beaded Bracelet With Diamond Duo Heart Charm
We love the whimsical heart charm on an otherwise classically pretty pearl bracelet. A touch of the unexpected!
Sydney Evan available at Bergdorf Goodman | $1,035
-
6. David Yurman Le Petit Coeur Sculpted Heart Chain Necklace
We dig the modern sculptural interpretation of this romantic symbol.
David Yurman available at Bloomingdale's | $850
-
-
8. Alison Lou 14K Gold Diamond Heart Necklace
A conventional red heart charm lets you celebrate Valentine's Day on the daily.
Alison Lou available at Moda Operandi | $715
-
9. Tomas Maier Enamel Heart Link Necklace
A darling choker that can be effortlessly layered with your personal necklaces? You need pronto.
Tomas Maier | $990