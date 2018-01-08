Get the Prettiest Golden Globes Jewels for a Whole Lot Less

All of your favorite celebrities were dripping in diamonds at the 2018 Golden Globes. I'm talking about statement pieces that could make The Queen a little bit jealous. Wouldn't it be nice to deck out your earlobes with a pair of sparklers like Angelina Jolie's? Of course, those blinding jewels come with ATM-breaking price tags. But even if you aren't ready to splurge, you can still copy your favorite celebrity baubles with our affordable finds.
We took the best jewelry moments from the Golden Globes, and found look-alikes that are sure to fool all of your friends. So go ahead and shop 'til you drop and get ready to shine like a star.
VIDEO: See the Glamorous Red Carpet Moments from the Golden Globes
1. Angelina Jolie
And Angelina Jolie shut things down with a classic pair of drop earrings by Forevermark. Channel the style star with this affordable Givenchy option ($45; nordstrom.com).
2. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz added a pop of color to her look with huge emerald earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz. You can play with the luxe color, too, with these dangling Kate Spade look-alikes ($58; nordstrom.com).
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain nearly blinded us with her Piaget jewels. We're definitely following her lead for our next night out with the affordable find from Saks Fifth Avenue ($40; saks.com).
4. Allison Williams
Allison Williams showed us how a fancy bib necklace—like her Forevermark design—can transform an outfit. Recreate the look with Carolee's Pearl and Rhinestone bib ($110; lordandtaylor.com).
5. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal proved pearls don't have to be boring with glam Sophie Buhai droppers($225; net-a-porter.com). Get the dangling look with your own linear pair ($49; shopbop.com).