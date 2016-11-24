9 Heavy Metal Chokers to Up Your Necklace Game

At this point, you probably have a choker in your possession. And if you were smart and bought a spool of ribbon from Amazon for 10 bucks, you probably own, like, 100 of them. But while black chokers (satin, tattoo-like plastic, velvet, and otherwise) may continue to be the reigning accessory from the '90s, they have got nothing on these gilded ones that are both substantial in weight and in grandeur.
Elevated by a thousand, heavy metal chokers have the power to dress up a simple white tee and jeans, to take you from the office to cocktails, and to accent your fanciest outfit for a black-tie kind of evening. In that sense, we would even go as far as to say they're magic. And the great thing about it is that they work with nearly every neckline imaginable, from a button-down shirt to a strapless gown to a cozy turtleneck knit. Literally, endless possibilities here, and all you need is just one. Shop from our nine favorites, below.
-
1. ELSA PERETTI FOR TIFFANY & CO.
An open style and a jade green accent adds delivers the right dose of drama.
Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. available at tiffany.com | $9,800
-
2. ANNDRA NEEN
Cut-outs achieve the same alluring effect with chokers as they do with clothing.
Anndra Neen available at net-a-porter.com | $273
-
3. JENNIFER FISHER
Add texture with Jennifer Fisher's "crinkle-effect" design. Leave it open or reverse it for an uninterrupted line.
Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com | $1,570
-
4. MONICA SORDO
Slices of gunmetal help break up a solid mass of gold.
Monica Sordo available at modaoperandi.com | $750
-
5. GEORG JENSEN
Delicate in delivery, but impactful all the same.
Georg Jensen available at georgjensen.com | $5,500
-
6. ROBERT LEE MORRIS
Twisted and knotted to create a graphic masterpiece.
Robert Lee Morris available at robertleemorris.com | $375
-
7. JOHN HARDY
Eternally timeless John Hardy's chain necklace will last you forever.
John Hardy available at johnhardy.com | $5,800-$9,800
-
8. ELIZABETH COLE
A wraparound necklace creates the illusion of a layered stack with just one piece.
Elizabeth Cole available at shopbop.com | $158
-