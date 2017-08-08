Here's How You Can Custom Design Your Own Luxury Timepiece

Nothing is as timeless (ha!) as a classic watch. A beautiful, well-made timepiece can last a couple of lifetimes over. The trickiest part is deciding on what your potential heirloom will look like. And even after you decide on the style, there are so many more questions to ponder. Metal color? Strap color? Dial details? It can get overwhelming!

Oliver Killig

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Glashütte Original, a German watchmaker, is aiming to eliminate this overwhelm by “putting the customer in the designer’s seat, letting them mix and match between a great variety of case materials, dials, and straps to create their very own Pavonina timepiece.” The Pavonina model is already an icon—and now, the possibility of creating your own personal, one-of-a-kind version exists! Start your own creative vision at glashutte-original.com.

VIDEO: Marc Jacobs' Hip-Hop Inspired Fall Collection

Below are a tiny sliver of the options that exist. Time is ticking, so happy shopping!