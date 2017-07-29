I Took Forevermark's "Exclusive Master Class" in Diamonds

When famed jewelry company, Forevermark, offered an “exclusive master class” in diamonds, it took me about ten seconds of deliberating before I RSVP'd yes. Not exactly sure what I would learn or experience in the class, I went into the venue bright-eyed and eager to get my precious stones on.

Forevermark set up shop in a stunning SoHo event space, decorated in a soft cream and brown colorscape with pops of natural greenery. After a quick cocktail and a few bites, a group of media representatives and I were given a tour of the current, classic, and collaborative jewelry collections.

The “class” portion commenced shortly after, when we were ushered into a separate area with long white desks and chairs. Glittery rocks were stationed at each seat. And upon closer inspection, I saw that they were actually raw diamonds!

The rest of the time was spent listening to Forevermark US President, Charles Stanley, give an extremely informative presentation on the process of diamond selection. Forevermark prides itsef on its ethically sourced and high-quality gemstones. I also learned that in addition to providing jobs for the Botswanan community near one of its diamond mines, the company supports rhino and cheetah conservation in the country.

All in all, the experience exceeded my expectations. I assumed there would be a portion dedicated to trying on canary diamond rings, which there was—and which provoked me to take a shameful number hand selfies. But, I wasn’t anticipating learning so much. Can’t complain about an afternoon playing with diamonds!

Scroll through to see imagery of the beautiful venue and the event set-up.