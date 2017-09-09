Shop These Fine Jewelry Designers to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Amidst tragedy and devastation, such as that of Hurricane Harvey, it’s beautiful to see the silver lining of plain and simple goodness in humanity. Groups and individuals have been stepping up and providing for the Texans that have lost their families, friends, pets, homes, and belongings.

While shopping seems silly to consider at a time like this, especially for fine jewelry, think again! Chic designers such as Candice Pool of FINN and Graziela Kaufman of Graziela Gems are upping the ante and supporting Hurricane Harvey relief through the purchase of their pieces.

Candice, a native Texan, will be donating 100% of the profits of her Texas Charms to the Red Cross and JJ Watt’s Fundraising Campaign. At an affordable starting price point of $25 (!), the collection is available for purchase at finnjewelry.com.

Graziela Gems will be donating 100% of profits for the below pieces, many of which are their bestsellers, during the full month of September to the Humane Society for Harvey Relief. All are available for purchase now at grazielagems.com.

Keep on scrolling to see all of the pieces you can purchase. Pretty jewelry and for a good cause? We can’t think of anything more perfect.