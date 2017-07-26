EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning Talks Tiffany & Co. Campaign and Reveals Her Favorite Piece of Jewelry 

In Reed Krakoff’s first campaign with Tiffany & Co. since joining the company as chief artistic officer in January, things are getting personal. Today, the brand announced its Fall 2017 advertising campaign, “There’s Only One,” which celebrates self-expression and individuality—both of which we can definitely get behind.

Inez and Vinoodh

Shot by Inez and Vinoodh, the portrait campaign brought together six unique personalities, each styled with iconic Tiffany pieces from the brand’s 180-year-rich history: Ballet dancer David Hallberg, musician St. Vincent, model/activist Cameron Russell, and actresses Zoe Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, and Elle Fanning.

To celebrate the stunning campaign, we chatted with Elle Fanning, who was abroad in London at the time, filming her next big project.

“This is my third campaign that I got to do with [Tiffany & Co.]. The Tiffany family is so warm, and you can really feel the love all around the brand,” Fanning said of her ongoing relationship with the jewelry maker.

In her campaign imagery, Fanning appears playful, smiling with her eyes closed while wearing a pink ostrich feather dress and charm necklace adorned with multiple Tiffany Keys.

“My first piece of jewelry was a piece of Tiffany jewelry. I remember I did a movie with Kim Basinger (The Door in the Floor) when I was 4 years old, and as a wrap gift, she gave me a Tiffany charm bracelet,” the actress recalled. “Ever since that, my mom carried on this tradition of every year, for a birthday or a special occasion, I get a Tiffany charm to go on that bracelet. It’s completely filled with all these memories, which is what Tiffany represents. When you get that little blue box it means that someone you have a special connection with is giving you something that you’re going to have forever."