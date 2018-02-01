Evening Earrings You Can Wear With Jeans Under $500

Last season, we saw Kaia Gerber walk the Saint Laurent runway in eveningwear fit for a street style star. She looked glamorous. She looked famous. She looked like a true model. And we wanted the entire look.

But reality sunk in and we remembered that we don't walk around in our everyday lives wearing velvet bubble dress. We can, however, invest in statement earrings that at first glance appear black tie only, but with a little styling are divine with denim. Here, our favorite evening earrings that (we swear) can be worn during the day, too.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Super Expensive Watches