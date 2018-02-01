Evening Earrings You Can Wear With Jeans Under $500

Last season, we saw Kaia Gerber walk the Saint Laurent runway in eveningwear fit for a street style star. She looked glamorous. She looked famous. She looked like a true model. And we wanted the entire look.
But reality sunk in and we remembered that we don't walk around in our everyday lives wearing velvet bubble dress. We can, however, invest in statement earrings that at first glance appear black tie only, but with a little styling are divine with denim. Here, our favorite evening earrings that (we swear) can be worn during the day, too.
-
1. Crystal Hoop EarringsThe designer says it perfectly herself! This "uncomplicated indulgence" is great with a black tie dress or a sweatshirt.
Roxanne Assoulin | $210
-
2. Gold Plated Clip–On Earrings
For those looking for something inspired by nature, try these gold plated earrings.
Alexis Bittar | $175
-
3. Oversized Crystal Fringe EarringsCrystal + fringe = happy place.
Alessandra Rich | $280
-
4. Pearl Droplets
These are not your grandmother's pearls, but certainly will class up your look.
Beck Jewels | $210
-
5. Wavy Earrings
Find a gold hoop with some edge that will make you stand out.
AGMES | $450
-
6. Mother of Pearl Flower Chandelier Earrings
A chandelier earring is a great addition to anyone's jewelry box. A chandelier earring with flowers? Perfection.
Bounkit | $495
-
7. Gold–Plated DropletsThese gold-plated droplets add the perfect amount of drama to your evening or daytime look.
Sarah Magid | $130
-
8. Classic Pink Pearl Drops
Add a classic pearl drop for a touch of elegance.
Aurelie Bidermann | $160
-
9. Oversized Crystal Studs
For the fashion-forward, these oversized crystal studs will steal the show. Keep your outfit simple and let the jewelry do all the talking.
Gigi & Joux | $157