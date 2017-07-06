Elisabeth Bell's New Jewelry Collection is Out of This World

What do Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Gwyneth Paltrow have in common? Besides being former InStyle cover stars, all the megawatt celebs are fans of Elisabeth Bell Jewelry. The hot brand is the brainchild of designer Beth Yorn, and her new lineup is the most otherworldly to date.

VIDEO: Behind the Cover: Bella Hadid

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

When we read that the new Magellanic Collection was inspired by spiral galaxies and celestial hemispheres, we knew it was going to be good.

The jewelry contains opals sourced from a single Australian mine, and the stones give off an ethereal shimmer. Pair those with 14-karat-gold, vibrant turquoise, and delicate diamonds, and you're in for some serious cosmic vibes.

RELATED: Nicole Richie Calls Cameron Diaz a "Hot Tamale" In Cute Sister-in-Law Selfie

Starting at $1,275, the pieces are all now available on elisabethbelljewelry.com. Scroll through and get ready to swoon!