Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Drop Earrings
-
1. Sienna MillerSienna Miller was flawless in a flowing metallic-embellished Marchesa gown at the Golden Globes. The Factory Girl accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Cartier Private Collection diamond chandelier earrings made in 1924.
-
2. Ali LarterAli Larter was all smiles on the Emmy's red carpet. She sparkled in Neil Lane's 750 carat diamond and platinum drop earrings.
-
3. America FerraraAmerica Ferrara accented her Badgley Mischka gown with yellow diamond drop earrings from Neil Lane on the red carpet.
-
4. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum donned a stunning pair of white gold and pave diamond drop earrings-and an Yves Saint Laurent dress-for the Metropolitan Opera gala in Manhattan.
-
5. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson's Cartier chandelier earrings were adorned with diamonds and pearls. The actress wore them to a gala in L.A.-Julianne Moore and Rosario Dawson have worn them on the red carpet too.
1 of 5
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was flawless in a flowing metallic-embellished Marchesa gown at the Golden Globes. The Factory Girl accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Cartier Private Collection diamond chandelier earrings made in 1924.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM