Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Crown Jewels
1. no titleDiamonds are a girl’s best friend-and lately in Hollywood, her favorite hair accessory too.
2. no title“Old Hollywood style is coming back,” says Sean Flanigan, who created Katherine Heigl’s retro thirties style above. “A beautiful hair accessory is part of that look.”
3. no titleActress Ziyi Zhang adds sophisticated glamour to her sleek updo with a glittering barrette.
4. no titleDon’t want to spring for a pricey new bauble? Try recycling one of last year’s brooches. “Just sew it securely onto a clear plastic comb,” suggests Flanigan.
no title
