We're Totally Coveting Coin Necklaces

Coin necklaces are trending this summer—and we can't wait to cash in on the craze. The special type of pendant necklace has a mysterious, ancient vibe, and it's a real conversation starter: wear one, and just watch how many people ask you what its story is. Layer the necklace alongside your other jewels for a more-is-more approach to a beautifully bohemian look.
VIDEO: The Game of Thrones Costume Designer Made a Jewelry Line
We’ve rounded some of our favorite coin necklaces to help you get the look. And don't worry: you won't have to travel to ancient Rome to find any of them.
1. The Other Side of the World gold-plated necklace
Alighieri | $218
2. Talisman Coin Necklace
Marlo Laz | $4,920
3. IDAHO N°1 Necklace
Pascale Monvoisin | $655
4. Full Moon 18-karat gold multi-stone necklace
Andrea Fohrman | $1,460
5. The String diamond & yellow-gold necklace
Orit Elhanati | $3,197
6. Byzantine Coin Medal Pendant with emeralds
Cleopatra’s Bling | $234
7. Wholeness Petite Champleve Stationary Necklace
Foundrae | $1,995
8. Zircon and gold-plated necklace
Theodora Warre | $155
9. Gold Four Immeasurables Medallion Pendant with Diamond
Me & Ro | $1,220
10. Three-medals sapphire & yellow-gold necklace
Aurelie Bidermann | $1,780
11. Gold Mini Lucky Coin Pendant
Reliquia | $130
12. Gold Pave Hammered Disc Necklace
Missoma | $124
13. Coin Pendant Necklace
Julie Wolfe | $325