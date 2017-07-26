We're Totally Coveting Coin Necklaces

Coin necklaces are trending this summer—and we can't wait to cash in on the craze. The special type of pendant necklace has a mysterious, ancient vibe, and it's a real conversation starter: wear one, and just watch how many people ask you what its story is. Layer the necklace alongside your other jewels for a more-is-more approach to a beautifully bohemian look.

VIDEO: The Game of Thrones Costume Designer Made a Jewelry Line

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We’ve rounded some of our favorite coin necklaces to help you get the look. And don't worry: you won't have to travel to ancient Rome to find any of them.