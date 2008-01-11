Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Cocktail Rings
-
1. Angelina JolieChopard created Angelina Jolie's 20-carat yellow diamond cocktail ring especially for the actress to wear with her Emanuel Ungaro couture gown at Cannes.
-
2. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron wore a darkened diamond and platinum flower cocktail ring with her florally-accented Dior gown, while attending John Galliano’s Dior haute couture show at Versailles.
-
3. Renee ZellwegerAt a Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Renee Zellwegerpaired her Carolina Herrera dress with two spectacular sapphire Van Cleef & Arpels rings: one of 19 carats; the other 16.
-
4. Ali LarterHeroes star Ali Larter glammed it up at the Emmys in a strapless Reem Acra gown and an enormous Neil Lane 12k diamond platinum ring.
1 of 4
Angelina Jolie
Chopard created Angelina Jolie's 20-carat yellow diamond cocktail ring especially for the actress to wear with her Emanuel Ungaro couture gown at Cannes.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM