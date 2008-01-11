Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Cluster Jewels
-
1. Kate WinsletKate Winslet sparkled on the Golden Globes red carpet in 8-carat Chopard cluster earrings.
-
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez accessorized her crystal-laden Marchesa Oscar gown with a Lorraine Schwartz ring. The stunning 18-carat blackened gold piece featured a cluster of diamonds and white opals.
-
3. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway kept her hair and makeup understated, leaving her dazzling choice of jewelry to take center stage at the SAG Awards. Hathaway's ruby and diamond earrings were from Cartier Paris 1962-a vintage line.
1 of 3
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet sparkled on the Golden Globes red carpet in 8-carat Chopard cluster earrings.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM