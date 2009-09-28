Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Christina Aguilera
-
1. Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera reveals what she finds beautiful when it comes to baubles and bijoux.
What inspired your jewelry collecting?
"I like to use my imagination. I think it is just so creative to be able to play with accessories…to let your imagination and creativity just explore and go crazy. Alice in Wonderland inspires me-I collect certain things. There's just something about that story that really connects with me. It is all about this young girl who never wants to leave her imagination behind."
-
2. Mic Pendant"I got this necklace when I wrapped Back to Basics. The microphone pendant is a throwback to the jazz and soul eras."
Custom-made 18kt yellow gold necklace with diamonds by Stephen Webster.
-
3. Aisle Style"This was inspired by the belt of a Christian Lacroix wedding gown I saw. I held it during my ceremony."
18kt white gold and diamond 28" Phoebe Cross necklace by Devon Page McCleary.
-
4. Hotlips Ring"Jordan gave me this ring for Valentine's Day this year. It's bold, bright and a shade of red that I love."
Sterling silver ring with enamel by Solange Azagury-Partridge, $1,500; call 212-879-9100.
-
5. Custom Locket"This is my first Mother's Day present. Jordan had this locket made secretly. I love the symbolism of the blood droplet. It's like Max pierced my heart."
18kt white gold necklace with rubies, diamonds and enamel by Stephen Webster.
-
6. Batmoth Ring"This is the ring I wear when I want to have an extra special night. It's a little cooler and edgier than a simple butterfly."
18kt white gold Batmoth ring with diamonds by Stephen Webster.
1 of 6
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera reveals what she finds beautiful when it comes to baubles and bijoux.
What inspired your jewelry collecting?
"I like to use my imagination. I think it is just so creative to be able to play with accessories…to let your imagination and creativity just explore and go crazy. Alice in Wonderland inspires me-I collect certain things. There's just something about that story that really connects with me. It is all about this young girl who never wants to leave her imagination behind."
What inspired your jewelry collecting?
"I like to use my imagination. I think it is just so creative to be able to play with accessories…to let your imagination and creativity just explore and go crazy. Alice in Wonderland inspires me-I collect certain things. There's just something about that story that really connects with me. It is all about this young girl who never wants to leave her imagination behind."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM