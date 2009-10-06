Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Cartier: 100 Years of Brilliance
1. How a Necklace Landed a BuildingAfter arriving stateside in 1909, Pierre Cartier established the company's American base of operations in a glamorously unorthodox fashion: In 1917, he traded a double strand of natural pearls worth $1 million and $100 cash for its flagship Fifth Avenue mansion. What made the piece so desirable? At the time, years before cultured pearl farming, divers would gather oysters holding their breath (no oxygen tanks yet!) and hope that when they pried the shells open, something lovely would tumble out. It had taken Cartier years to assemble enough perfect pearls to make the stunning necklace.
- Marion Fasel
2. The Panther AffairCartier's unofficial mascot has been prowling the design studios since 1914 in one form or another, including black-spotted watches and jewel-encrusted brooches. Louis Cartier nicknamed Jeanne Toussaint (far left; his rumored lover and the firm's creative director) the Panther after the signature motif. In the 1950s, the American born Duchess of Windsor made the fine-jeweled felines world famous with her Panther brooch, and more recently pop star royal Gwen Stefani rocked a Panther ring.
3. Who Wouldn't Say I Do?Elegant engagement rings have been part of Cartier's repertoire since the beginning, and its dazzling designs have made it onto the hands of some of Hollywood's most high-profile brides. Grace Kelly flaunted her 10.74-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring from Prince Rainier of Monaco in her final film, High Society (1956). When Ashton Kutcher proposed to Cartier collector Demi Moore in 2005, he sealed the deal with a vintage Cartier ring from 1937.
4. Those Stupendous StonesIn 1969, Cartier sold a 69.42- carat diamond to Richard Burton for over $1 million-then the highest price ever paid for a diamond. He gave it to wife Elizabeth Taylor, who agreed to put the giant gem on display at Cartier’s New York and Chicago stores, resulting in lines around the block to view it. Taylor then showed her peachy pear to the world at the 1970 Oscars. In 2006, Keira Knightley wore pear-shaped diamond earrings weighing more than 10 carats each to the Golden Globes.
5. Trinity Ring and BraceletIntroduced in 1925, this puzzle piece features three interlocking bands of 18kt gold (pink for love, yellow for fidelity, and white for friendship). Called the rolling ring because of the way it moves up and down the finger, it was also made as a bracelet later that year.
18kt white, yellow and rose gold Trinity ring, $1,050; visit cartier.com for stores.
6. Tank WatchDesigned in 1917 and inspired by the lines of American armored vehicles in World War I, this timepiece became an instant status symbol when Rudolph Valentino wore one in The Son of the Sheik (1926). It has been a favorite of Frank Sinatra, Princess Diana, and even two stylish First Ladies.
Stainless steel watch, $4,350; and 18kt yellow gold watch with alligator strap, $6,900; visit cartier.com for stores.
7. Love BraceletThis gold trick jewel appeared in 1969 and can only be put on and taken off with its accompanying screwdriver. Ali MacGraw raised the bracelet’s profile after she wore it throughout The Getaway (1972), with Steve McQueen. Today, celebs like Jennfer Aniston accessorize their looks with this timeless classic.
18kt yellow gold Love bracelet and screwdriver, $3,850; visit cartier.com for stores.
