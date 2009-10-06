After arriving stateside in 1909, Pierre Cartier established the company's American base of operations in a glamorously unorthodox fashion: In 1917, he traded a double strand of natural pearls worth $1 million and $100 cash for its flagship Fifth Avenue mansion. What made the piece so desirable? At the time, years before cultured pearl farming, divers would gather oysters holding their breath (no oxygen tanks yet!) and hope that when they pried the shells open, something lovely would tumble out. It had taken Cartier years to assemble enough perfect pearls to make the stunning necklace.



- Marion Fasel