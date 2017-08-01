Buy a Diamond Ring and Get a Free Honeymoon—We're Not Joking!

According to California heritage fine jewelry brand, Tacori, the average American spent $4,183 on their engagement ring last year and $4,750 on honeymoon accommodations. This basically translates to: He liked it, he put a ring on it… and they spent way more on their vacation. Can’t knock the old adage that experience is often a better investment than a physical object.

VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?

But what if it didn’t have to be either or? Tacori is launching a new initiative today, “Tacori Journeys”, in which purchasing the brand’s jewelry (yes, this is not exclusively for engagement rings!) can yield travel vouchers to put towards your dream honeymoon. Specific pieces beget varying amounts ranging from $250 to $5,000 and all details can be found on tacorijourneys.com. You can even receive a $100 travel voucher just for trying on something!

Keep on reading to shop (or fantasy browse, no shame) some of the qualifying pieces, below.