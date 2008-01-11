Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Brooches
1. Helen MirrenThe Oscar-winning star of The Queen arrived at last year's Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing this stunning, 29-carat diamond brooch on the back of her midnight-blue Morgane Le Fay gown. She ended the evening, however, with three invaluable objects in her possession: the magnificent Chopard pin...and two SAG Awards.
2. Jessica AlbaThe Fantastic Four star accented this vintage '40s-style dress with a cultured pearl peapod brooch set in 18k yellow gold and made by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Alba wore it to the Alma Awards.
3. Hilary SwankHilary Swank sparkled in a Chanel couture black gown at the Golden Globes. She accessorized her outfit with a Chopard diamond orchid brooch, which was made of 33 carats worth of white diamonds and a 20 carat brown briolette diamond, that she wore in her hair.
