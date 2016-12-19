9 Must-Have Bracelets to Complete Your Arm Party Stack

Ugly sweater parties, gift exchanges, office holiday events, black-tie soirees, a New Year's Eve blow-out—we get it, you're busy. Your calendar is packed with pretty much every kind of social function imaginable (who wouldn't want to drink their way into the new year, right?), but the only party that really demands your attention is the one that lives on your wrist: your arm party.

After a season or two of neglect, pushed aside in favor of ring piles, earring stacks, or layered necklaces, we're back to perfecting the anatomy of the arm party, and it looks like this: gold link chains, delicate pendants, knotted cuffs, and leather wraps. We rounded up our faves—each one ringing in under $100, btw—that you can shop, below.