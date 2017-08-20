Chic Best Friend Jewelry for Grown-Ups

Let’s throw it back for a second—remember those braided bracelets that you and your childhood BFF made for each other at camp to bond you as forever friends? Or how about the half-heart necklaces you got each other for a super-special occasion? While your jaded, older self might not be down for the DIY camp crafts, buying matching jewelry for yourself and your bestie is actually still a lovely idea. From beautiful diamond-encrusted heart necklaces (a major upgrade to the kids' version) to a quirky ‘avocado-toast’ bracelet, we've rounded up the best jewels you and your best friend will definitely want to sport together.

