10 Brilliant Jewelry Designers Who Do Custom Engagement Rings

Established: Anna Sheffield in 2007

Location: New York

Her aesthetic: "Classic, with a twist. Unconventional, but timeless. There are art deco elements, but they're still modern."

How to start the process: Email custom@annasheffield.com or call the store 212-925-7010 to start the dialogue.

What have previous clients asked for? "I've done everything, from slightly modifying pieces we have in the collection to making fully custom rings where we come up with a concept and a design that's fully unique, whether it's with an interesting stone we've procured or an heirloom stone they own."

Do you need your own stones? "Absolutely not. We have an entire business built around procuring beautiful stones. I work with a lot of beautiful antique stones. The sky is the limit in terms of size, cut, color, and shape."

Do you need to be based in New York? "Not at all. We work with people all over the world."

What's the process like: "At the beginning of the conversation, I'll ask questions about what style you want, like: Are you looking for a solitaire? A three-stone design? Do you want a black diamond? Or no diamond at all? What's your budget? And the conversation will go from there. If I'm helping them with a stone, I'll send them pictures—or we can Skype—of three to five different stones, along with stats and information about each one. We also work with moonstones, morganites, labradorites, sapphires, emeralds, and rubies. And if it's a truly custom design, there will be multiples sketches (because I'm going to be inventing and designing for them) and there will be different iterations, along with pictures. Once design and ring size are confirmed, we'll finish the ring and ship it when it's complete."

What you should bring to the process: "Knowing your budget. It's the most imperative determining factor. I love hearing stories about the soon-to-be fiancée, something historical about the family or culture, how you two met. It's important to know what her aesthetic is like, both her personality and personal style."

What you shouldn't do: "If you have a stone that's not an heirloom, but a diamond you purchased separately to cut cost. If that stone has a giant chip in it or if it's cut poorly, we'll have a dialogue about taking it back and finding something that's more brand-appropriate. Your ring shouldn't decrease in value. We work in so many different budgets and there are many options with different styles and cuts."

How much time you should allocate: "Six to eight weeks."

Fees: "No fees, but there's a deposit to hold the stone once we've made the selection. When we finish the work, the other half will be paid."

Engagement ring prices: "More are between $5,000 and $15,000, but you can get a ring for $3,000 or $35,000."

What about wedding bands? "Very seldom do I have to custom design a band. My whole line is designed in a way that there are many different bands that can sit with and fit the curve and shape of different rings."