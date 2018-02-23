Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now

If you missed out on all of the President's Day sales don't panic. We just received word that Baublebar is hosting the sale to end all sales, and you could save up to 80 percent. Yeah, they're basically giving away earrings, necklaces, and bracelets right now.

But before you start to go all crazy on me, there are a few rules. The discounted prices are only valid during this weekend. From February 23 through February 26, lucky shoppers will find several items across the website marked down, but there are some exclusions. Baublebar is also giving us an extra 20 percent off of sale items, so this is your chance to grab some pretty jewels for all of those events you have coming up on your calendar.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Take a Closeup Look at the British Royal Family's Priceless Jewels

Keep scrolling to see our faves.