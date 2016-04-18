Introduce Your Mom to Cool-Girl Earrings This Mother's Day

If you’re still racking your brain for what to gift the most important woman of your life on Mother’s Day, may we offer the foolproof suggestion of diamonds? Up-and-coming-brand Avidan Jewelry focuses on beautifully delicate earrings that are just as everyday wearable as they are on-trend chic. They're perfect for a mom who may be tired of classic studs but who may not want to completely leave her comfort zone. Avidan Jewelry also works one-on-one with customers to completely personalize their ear climbers (as in, add or swap another stone) and in approximately four weeks, you’ll have a completely unique piece.

Courtesy of Avidan Jewelry

Crescent Black Diamond Bar Earrings, $1,650; avidanjewelry.com

RELATED: Designer Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Bankrupt You

The founder and designer Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle style correspondent, says she had a bit of an epiphany when she started her line. "When I began making my own jewelry, I saw what effort and care goes into a small-production, handmade piece. I found a new appreciation for craftsmanship," she says. Follow her on Instagram at @danaavidancohn and @avidanjewelry for daily updates.

Courtesy of Avidan Jewelry

Crescent White Diamond Bar Earrings, $1,650; avidanjewelry.com