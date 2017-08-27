Written in the Stars: Astronomy-Inspired Jewelry For Fall 

With Mercury in retrograde and the historical solar eclipse just behind us, it seems about time to talk about one of fall’s biggest trends: Celestial, zodiac, astronomical, whatever you want to call it! Cosmic motifs are longtime fashion favorites, but this season there's an especially notable focus on jewelry, especially fine. Pearls as Saturn and diamonds as full constellations are just some of the trending tropes to incorporate into your accessory arsenal.
Though intergalactic travel is still a ways off, these out-of-this-world jewels are a trip in and of themselves.
Keep scrolling to find your celestial match—or wish upon a star for all of the pieces!
1. Anita Ko
Diamond moon and star necklace
Anita Ko | $3,050
2. Pamela Love
Luna ring
Pamela Love | $200
3. Nataf
Saturn ring
Nataf available at Assembly NY | $2,200
4. Wwake
Organic triangle ring
Wwake | $864
5. Fred Leighton
1970s charm bracelet
Fred Leighton | $8,000
6. Bare
Capricorn stud earring
Bare | $800
8. Chloé
Constellation necklace
Chloe available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $360
9. CVC Stones
Leo necklace
CVC Stones | $3,150