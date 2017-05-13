13 Pieces Of Millennial Pink Bling To Make You Smile

Millennial pink has covered everything from couches at Anthropologie to the entirety of Gigi Hadid. So why not make over your jewelry box in the calming modern shade? Whether you are looking for a quick fix or the forever piece you literally shower with, here are our jewelry picks in the hue du jour.
VIDEO: Delicate Jewelry: SPONSORED BY MARCO BICEGO
-
1. Chivor 18-karat gold sapphire ring
Aurelie Bidermann | $1,745
-
2. Pink Tandem Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie | $54
-
3. Disc Charm Statement Hoops
Ann Taylor | $50
-
4. Rose Quartz Pendant Necklace
Alex and Ani | $78
-
5. Delphinus Ring
Spinelli Kilcollin | $13,600
-
6. Rose Gold Floral Rose Quartz Ring
Pasquale Bruni | $1,560
-
7. Light Pink Stud Earrings
Kate Spade | $48
-
8. Gemstone Necklace
Irene Neuwirth | $6,250
-
9. 18-karat gold, sapphire and diamond earring
Jemma Wynne | $610
-
10. Flower Drop Clip On Earrings
Oscar de la Renta | $425
-
11. Lace-Up Choker Collar
Fenty Puma by Rihanna | $30
-
12. Oracle Drop Earrings
BaubleBar | $34
-
13. Set Of 3 Striped Earrings
Balenciaga | $445