Shop the Sunglasses the Model Squad Can't Get Enough Of

We get fashion inspiration from our favorite It-girls every day, but what better time to take a page from their sunnies game than the brink of Spring? We're stealing their style with shades of our own because nothing can up the ante on an outfit like a great pair of sunglasses. Whether you channel Kendall's ultra skinny, black cat-eye or Bella's yellow tinted futuristic shade, we've got all the must-have styles you'll want to wear all summer long!
1. Kaia Gerber
Pared | $220
2. Adwoa Aboah
Vintage Frames Company | $99
3. Bella Hadid
Andy Wolf | $405
4. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Ray-Ban | $175
5. Elsa Hosk
Poppy Lissiman | $98
6. SELENA GOMEZ
Quay Eyeware | $60
7. Kendall Jenner
Roberi and Fraud | $250
8. GIGI HADID
Vogue | $140
9. Haley Baldwin
Quay Australia | $65
10. Jourdan Dunn
Adam Selman X Le Specs | $80