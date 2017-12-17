New Year, New Bag: Shop 10 Investment Bags That Will Never Go Out Of Style

There's something about jumping into the new year that makes you want to start fresh. Maybe it's starting a new gym regimen or embarking on that giant stack of books that seems to keep piling up rather than getting smaller. Or perhaps it's finally taking the plunge to invest in that bag you've had your eye on. Whatever you do, one of the best ways to approach shopping for your next bag is to think in terms of longevity. Purchasing a bag is a special moment and believe it or not, as trends come and go, there are in fact styles that will never go out of style. Scroll below to see some of our favorites that can be loved, adored, and passed down to future generations.
-
1. Sevres buckle-handle leather bag
The two-tone leather will only get better with age.
Joseph | $767
-
2. Puzzle small leather cross-body bag
If you’re worried about getting sick of a color, try a soft gray-blue.
Loewe | $1,967
-
3. Elegant top-handle leather bag
A classic style that every lady should own.
Mansur Gavriel | $793
-
4. The Ascot small satin clutch
While satin may not be traditionally thought of as a day bag, we challenge you to put forth your inner rebel and try it out.
The Row | $1,161
-
5. Bellechasse medium leather and suede bag
Navy is a great alternative to black.
Saint Laurent | $1,535
-
6. Hortensia trapeze leather shoulder bag
For those of us who carry our entire lives in our bags, meet your new companion.
Wandler | $903
-
7. Geneve leather cross-body bag
An earthy color is a great alternative to a classic brown.
A.P.C. | $468
-
8. Mini Lorna Bucket Bag
This structured bag is sure to never lose its shape and that is worth investing in.
Danse Lente | $495
-
9. Sara saffiano-leather bag
There is nothing you cannot wear with this beauty day or night.
Mark Cross | $2,592
-
10. Saffiano leather shoulder bag
There is nothing chicer then a minimal red bag.
Prada | $1,970