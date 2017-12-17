New Year, New Bag: Shop 10 Investment Bags That Will Never Go Out Of Style

There's something about jumping into the new year that makes you want to start fresh. Maybe it's starting a new gym regimen or embarking on that giant stack of books that seems to keep piling up rather than getting smaller. Or perhaps it's finally taking the plunge to invest in that bag you've had your eye on. Whatever you do, one of the best ways to approach shopping for your next bag is to think in terms of longevity. Purchasing a bag is a special moment and believe it or not, as trends come and go, there are in fact styles that will never go out of style. Scroll below to see some of our favorites that can be loved, adored, and passed down to future generations.

VIDEO: 5 Sparkly Clothing Pieces for New Years