Vote for Your Favorite Handbag Now! Your Pick Could Appear in Our September Issue

It’s an anniversary worth celebrating: 2016 marks the 10th annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards.

The yearly design competition, run by Handbag Designer 101 founder Emily Blumenthal, celebrates the work of aspiring accessories designers from around the world. This year, designers submitted their finest creations in 10 categories including the Lug Life Best Student Made Handbag, the Bernina Best Handmade Handbag, the Trina Turk Best Resort Style Bag, the Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag, the All About the Logo by Guess Handbags, the Mary Kay Wear with Confidence Bag, the Most Socially Responsible Handbag, the Evine Live Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design, the Pantone Wild Color Card Bag, and, of course, the InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite.

The results from the first round of judging are in, and 40 finalists made the cut. Now we need your help choosing the best of the bunch. Click through the gallery, vote for your favorite bag, then share it on your social media feeds. The winner of the special InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite category will be announced in a ceremony in N.Y.C. on June 15. The stakes are high, as the winner will score a coveted placement in InStyle’s mega September issue. Don’t wait a second longer—your pick may just help launch the next big “it” bag.

Click here to learn more about the finalist bags, watch videos of the designers, and to shop all of the nominees.