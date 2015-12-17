12 Accessories InStyle's 2015 Cover Girls Absolutely Freaked Out Over 

With practically every designer at their disposal for red carpets and photo shoots, it’s easy to think that the mega stars that grace our covers might get a little jaded about fashion. But the truth is they are just as excited as the rest of us when they spot that perfect pair of shoes or to-die-for necklace on set.
From the luxe Cartier ring that stopped Jessica Chastain in her tracks to the spiked heels that pumped up Gwen Stefani, scroll down to see some of the extravagant extras that made our 2015 cover girls positively giddy.
1. Jessica Chastain
When we shot our January cover girl in New York City's Apartment by the Line, she joked she would be happy to hold on to some of the modern gold baubles that we had on set. One major fave? This tsavorite, onyx, and 18-carat gold Panthère ring by Cartier ($7,300; cartier.us).
2. Jennifer Aniston
We had over 75 pairs of sleek heels for the former Friends star to try on at our February cover shoot. And these Calvin Klein Collection sandals were at the tippy-top of her wish list. “Anytime I can look a little taller, I’m happy,” the 5' 5" actress told us.
3. Kerry Washington
Even though these Alexander Wang “Celia” wedges ($250; theoutnet.com) have a split-shank sole, the Scandal actress, who was the star of our March issue, said they were surprisingly comfy as she danced around our set to Beyoncé hits.
4. Kate Winslet
For our April color issue, Winslet was drawn to these vibrant single- and double-finger rings, featuring peridot stones and multicolored topaz, by Delfina Delettrez (delfinadelettrez.com for similar styles).
5. Reese Witherspoon
The Oscar winner, who wore her own covetable houndstooth Dior pumps to our set for the May issue, quickly fell for these strappy Lanvin heels that are adorned with faux pearls.
6. Mindy Kaling
In June, The Mindy Project star went for pieces that had a summery sophistication. This coral-inspired bib necklace by Giuseppe Zanotti was a fitting choice as she posed on the tranquil shores of Malibu.
7. Zoë Saldana
On her first day back to work after giving birth to twins Bowie and Cy, Saldana was excited to get glam for our July issue. “I had forgotten how fun shoots can be,” she said as she tried on delicate gold jewelry and these oversize sunnies by Oliver Peoples ($435; oliverpeoples.com).
8. Eva Longoria
“I’m not usually an accessories girl, but I adored the chunky gold necklaces,” said our August cover girl. This bakelite horn, turquoise, and gold-plated piece by Aurélie Bidermann stunned over a simple crewneck sweater by TSE.
9. Anne Hathaway
When we wrapped our September cover shoot, the star borrowed these leather Dries Van Noten heels for a date night out with husband Adam Shulman (and promptly returned them to us the next day).
10. Sofía Vergara
For her October cover shoot, the Modern Family star got all wrapped up in this diamond and 18-carat pink gold necklace from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection, which was popularized by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1963 drama Cleopatra. The cost? $58,000.
11. Drew Barrymore
After trying on this cool plexiglass cuff by Stella McCartney, our November cover girl texted praise and a picture of herself wearing it to the designer (and her close pal).
12. Gwen Stefani
Stefani has an eye for killer heels (she strode in on her own sky-high L.A.M.B. Designs), so it didn’t take long for her to spot these edgy Christian Louboutin pumps at her December shoot.
