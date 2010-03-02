Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Instant Outfit-Makers
-
1. Layered ChainsWHY Piling on chains of all shapes and sizes will add edge to a simple spring look.
WHO Molly Sims accented her white blazer with necklaces of different lengths, while Blake Lively personalized a preppy striped shirt with a single multi-strand design.
-
2. Double CuffsWHY A pair of statement bracelets is a striking (and unexpected) addition to an understated sleeveless dress.
WHO Tyra Banks accentuated her asymmetrical sheath with a square silver set, while Demi Moore accessorized a strapless number with massive cabochon cuffs.
-
3. Statement ChokersWHY A colorful collar of gems is all you need to rock out a strapless dress.
WHO Thandie Newton gave her iridescent lavender look a quirky twist with a multi-hued collection of stones, while Sarah Jessica Parker added contrast to her hot pink sheath with a turquoise snake necklace.
-
4. Colorful ClutchesWHY An oversize clutch in a fun shade freshens up last year's dress.
WHO Eva Mendes chose an aqua bag to accent her long lace gown, while Gabrielle Union carried a bright yellow patent clutch that matched her narrow belt.
-
5. Gold ShoesWHY 24kt heels bring out the gleam of every-day jewelry.
WHO Both Kate Walsh and Carrie Underwood highlighted their gold bangles with the addition of gilded sandals.
-
6. Giant HoopsWHY Jaw-droppingly oversize earrings will give your outfit attitude in one go.
WHO Eva Longoria Parker added a playful touch to a black jacket with her face-framing earrings, while Beyonce balanced out her strong-shouldered blazer with a big bold pair.
-
7. Suede BootiesWHY Simultaneously rugged and sweet, these short soft boots are the perfect finish to a boho look.
WHO Sienna Miller toughened up a pretty print dress with her Chloe pair, while Vanessa Hudgens showed hers off with high-water jeans and a flowy top.
-
8. Bright ScarvesWHY Both warm and colorful, these double-duty accessories frame your face and brighten up your outfit.
WHO Claudia Schiffer added contrast to her black and white outfit with a shocking pink and acid green print, while Malin Akerman dressed down a black-sequined tank with a teal infinity scarf.
-
9. Bold BeltsWHY Transform a light-colored dress (and emphasize your waist at the same time!) with a colorful cincher.
WHO Cameron Diaz added edge to a pretty lace design with a patent belt, while Camilla Belle made her beige sheath pop with a pink one.
-
10. Red BagsWHY A classic bag in an eye-popping color will punch up your favorite basics.
WHO Rachel Bilson amped her neutral look with a Jimmy Choo satchel, while Nicole Kidman warmed up a head-to-toe gray outfit with a Prada bag.
-
11. Neon HeelsWHY Hotly-hued shoes are the perfect antidote to a monochromatic look.
WHO Claire Danes turned up the heat on a little silver dress with crimson peep-toes, while Sarah Jessica Parker gave an all-black outfit a whimsical touch with beribboned hot pink heels.
