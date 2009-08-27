Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Instant Outfit-Makers
1. Bright ScarvesAdd punch to an outfit with a bold wrapper that can double as a shawl. Molly Sims (left) upgraded a neutral look with a sunshine-yellow Madewell pashmina, while Halle Berry (right) chose a colorful print scarf.
2. Piled-On NecklacesThe newest take on the statement necklace is a magpie's dream of attention-grabbing strands. Rihanna (left) added interest to an all-black jumpsuit with ropes of pearls in a variety of lengths, while Sandra Bullock (right) wore a tangle of chains with a simple sculptural dress.
3. Colored TightsSkip basic black and show off your stems with hosiery in rich hues. Jennifer Aniston (left) got monochromatic in opaque gray tights in exactly the same shade as her minidress, while Zoe Saldana (right) accented her pretty pastel ensemble with plum tights (a perfect way to push a summery outfit into the next season!).
4. Ornate BraceletsWhen it comes to bangles, too much is never enough. Natalie Portman (left) wore a trio of silver cuffs on each wrist, while Nicole Richie (right) sported a selection of her own House of Harlow 1960 designs above and below the elbow for a different take on the look.
5. Lace-up BootsThese are not your granny's lace-ups! Alexis Bledel (left) played up her legs by adding studded booties to a clingy bandage dress, while Emma Watson (right) looked anything but prim in a witchy pair worn with a sleek metallic coat.
6. Motorcycle BootsNothing anchors an outfit like chunky, tough-girl kicks. Leighton Meester (right) buckled up her deep brown boots for a sleek downtown silhouette, while Jessica Biel (left) gave a similar pair casual flair by leaving her fasteners undone.
7. Embellished FlatsHot shoes don't have to have heels! Fergie (left) stayed comfortable and stylish in pointy-toe silver loafers, while Katie Holmes (right) chose equally chic bow-topped gold ballet flats.
8. Quilted BagsDress up faithful old basics with this classic symbol of luxury. Blake Lively (right) gave a budget-friendly plaid dress a promotion with a Chanel design, while Jessica Alba (left) finished her understated black and white ensemble with a shoulder bag from the same house.
9. Knit HatsStaying warm never looked so stylish! Cameron Diaz (left) accented her baby blues with a matching topper, and Diane Kruger (right) framed her face with a soft beret.
10. Studded BeltsRock-star style is a cinch with wide belts covered in heavy-metal accents. Emma Roberts (left) gave shape to a simple T-shirt dress with a buckled design from CC Skye, while Mary-Kate Olsen (right) updated a little black dress with an edgy Matthew Williamson for H&M number.
