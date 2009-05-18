Recommended by stylists and dermatologists alike, a face-framing fedora will boost your look while blocking UV rays. Diane Kruger (far left) accented a nautical-inspired outfit with a playful boater. Get her look by topping off a loose updo with a ribbon-trimmed panama from Hat Attack-leave a few tendrils loose for a feminine touch.



Straw hat with grosgrain ribbon, Hat Attack, $78; 800-982-1569.