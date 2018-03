Send an understated outfit into overdrive with super-strappy shoes. Jennifer Lopez (left) pumped up her classic A.L.C. minidress with ultra-high Louboutins. Don’t have her stamina? Try a pair of espadrille wedges (far left) in patent-they have just as much edge and are far easier on the feet.BUY ONLINE NOW Patent and raffia wedges, Christian Louboutin, $495; at net-a-porter.com