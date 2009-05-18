Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Instant Outfit-Makers
-
1. Summer ChandeliersShoulder-dusting earrings, like these peacock feathers from Kenneth Jay Lane (far left) are the perfect addition to a bare, bohemian halter. Kate Hudson (left) added exotic edge to her simple printed maxidress with ornate jewelry.
BUY ONLINE NOW Jeweled feather earrings, Kenneth Jay Lane, $415; at vivre.com.
-
2. Major SandalsSend an understated outfit into overdrive with super-strappy shoes. Jennifer Lopez (left) pumped up her classic A.L.C. minidress with ultra-high Louboutins. Don’t have her stamina? Try a pair of espadrille wedges (far left) in patent-they have just as much edge and are far easier on the feet.
BUY ONLINE NOW Patent and raffia wedges, Christian Louboutin, $495; at net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Bohemian BanglesBe an effortless accessorizer with a pile of haute-hippie bracelets in a mix of shapes and sizes. Miley Cyrus (left) emphasized her cool collection by pushing a single cuff up towards her elbow. Pick up a masterfully mismatched assortment from Blu Bijoux (far left) for an equally easy look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Set of 15 bangles, Blu Bijoux, $45; at maxandchloe.com.
-
4. Straw HatRecommended by stylists and dermatologists alike, a face-framing fedora will boost your look while blocking UV rays. Diane Kruger (far left) accented a nautical-inspired outfit with a playful boater. Get her look by topping off a loose updo with a ribbon-trimmed panama from Hat Attack-leave a few tendrils loose for a feminine touch.
Straw hat with grosgrain ribbon, Hat Attack, $78; 800-982-1569.
-
5. Jeweled Statement NecklaceA simple summer dress gets a major boost when teamed with an eye-popping necklace. Ginnifer Goodwin (left) played up a pumpkin dress from Bottega Veneta with a floral-inspired amber design by the brand. Try adding this Marc by Marc Jacobs piece (far left) to a cotton sundress for a similar effect.
BUY ONLINE NOW Abstract gem necklace, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $88; at couture.zappos.com.
-
6. Aviator SunglassesPare down your pile of shades and pick up some timeless, flattering aviators. Ever-cool Kate Moss (far left) added edge to white jeans and a light blazer with classic Ray-Bans. Try on the trend with Topshop’s wire-rims (left).
BUY ONLINE NOW Metal aviators, Topshop, $30; at topshop.com.
-
7. Bright ClutchA bag in a hot hue will power up your summer pastels. Vanessa Hudgens (left) complemented her pale peach shift with a Nancy Gonzalez clutch. A chain-trimmed design from Michael Kors (far left) will add similar impact.
BUY ONLINE NOW Leather clutch with chain detail, Michael Kors, $495; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
8. Boyfriend BeltGive your favorite flirty number a rustic twist with an earthy leather belt, like this one from Gap (left). Lauren Conrad (far left) dressed down her satin tiers with a man-sized Linea Pelle cincher.
BUY ONLINE NOW Leather belt, Gap, $25; at gap.com.
-
9. Print ScarfPull together some neutral separates with a neck-warmer that can double as a shawl in arctic A/C. Nicole Richie (far left) wrapped up her jersey tank and vest (not to mention her long locks!) with a mohair scarf from Maxfield. French Connection has a lightweight alternative (left).
BUY ONLINE NOW Viscose print scarf, French Connection, $28; at frenchconnection.com.
-
10. HeadbandUpdate your 'do with a slide-on hair accessory, like this patent bow from Fred Flare (left). Makeover queen Rihanna transformed her short crop with a skull-bedecked headwrap from Claire's.
BUY ONLINE NOW Patent bow headband, Fred Flare, $14; at fredflare.com.
