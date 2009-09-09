Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
How to Wear Fall's Hottest Footwear
-
1. Scarlet SandalsDark neutrals are a fantastic backdrop for red. The tank's graphic pattern picks up the crocodile texture of the platforms.
THE SHOES
Miu Miu embossed leather platforms, $640; at select Miu Miu stores.
THE OUTFIT
• MM Couture by Miss Me polyster-spandex vest, $87; missme.com.
• Alexander Wang silk tank, $325; at Opening Ceremony.
• Paul & Joe Sister wool-acrylic skirt, $192; 662-234-9907.
• Hue tights, $13; at Bloomingdale's.
• Dior Fine Jewelry 18kt gold ring with diamonds, $710; 212-931-2950.
-
2. Feather StilettosA dress with a similar trim is fun and flirtatious, but keep other accessories, like the clutch, minimal. Otherwise it’s too much of a good thing.
THE SHOES
Rene Caovilla satin stilettos with Swarovski crystals and feathers, $1,100; at Neiman Marcus.
THE OUTFIT
amp#149; Theory viscose blend dress with feathers, $365; Bloomingdales.com.
amp#149; Devi Kroell satin, leather and metal clutch, $1,890; 212-228-3201.
-
3. Peep-Toe BootiesLoose jeans relax the entire silhouette. A bright purse shows that bold hues contrast beautifully with muted shoes.
THE SHOES
Brian Atwood suede booties, $933; saksfifthavenue.com.
THE OUTFIT
• Theory wool-polyester vest, $295; at Nordstrom.
• Kimberly Taylor silk tank, $187; 212-944-6700.
• Marc by Marc Jacobs cotton jeans, $188; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
• Louis Vuitton satin, leather and metal clutch, $2,575; 866-884-8866.
• Elizabeth Cole gold plated necklace, $163; 888-242-4552.
-
4. Over-The-Knee-BootsTemper such sexy footwear with a long librarian cardigan, a jersey scarf and black leggings.
THE SHOES
Sergio Rossi suede boots, $1,495; 305-864-3643.
THE OUTFIT
• Hanii Y wool-acrylic sweater, $495; 914-472-4033.
• Joie silk tank, $154; at Nordstrom.
• Adam modal scarf, $45; 212-229-2838.
• Wolford leggings, $42; 800-965-3673.
• Iosselliani gold vermeil bracelet, $265; 609-497-0704.
-
5. High-Heeled Biker BootsNext to tough kicks, delicate fabric in an arty print looks unexpected. Short is the most flattering dress length with midcalf boots.
THE SHOES
Tod’s leather boots, $945; at Tod’s stores.
THE OUTFIT
amp#149; Karen Walker silk dress, $449; 410-458-6542.
-
6. BroguesFeminize a masculine lace-up with bare legs and a minidress. A sheer cardigan provides another seductive note.
THE SHOES
Via Spiga leather brogues, $198; at select Bloomingdale’s stores.
THE OUTFIT
amp#149; Schumacher silk cardigan, $567; 718-645-7465.
amp#149; Parker silk dress, $242; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
amp#149; Jerome Dreyfuss python bag, $2,839; shopbop.com.
-
7. Pastel FlatsA colorful slipper punctuates a classic combo of white shirt and black pants. The purse is equally vibrant.
THE SHOES
Sue London leather flats, $148; suelondon.com.
THE OUTFIT
• Kostym by Cheap Monday cotton blouse, $115; 212-995-8660.
• Clu silk-cotton pants, $185; 203-226-9772.
• Alexander Wang leather and metal purse, $725; 212-941-9656.
• Dannijo silver bracelets, $180-$220; dannijo.com.
-
8. Oxford HeelsShowing the shape of the leg is key to balancing solid footwear. Sheer socks look sweet, while the studded belt echoes the shoes’ detail and gives it a bit of edge.
THE SHOES
Maxmara leather heels with studs, $795; 212-879-6100.
THE OUTFIT
amp#149; Vince lamb's hair vest, $795; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
amp#149; Nation Ltd. cotton blend top, $71; nationltd.com.
amp#149; Linea Pelle leather and brass belt, $125; 631-267-6117.
amp#149; APC wool skirt, $140; 212-966-0069.
amp#149; Ilux silk socks, $28; 646-638-2323.
amp#149; Burberry brass ring, $175; burberry.com.
-
9. Jeweled FlatsCrystals and sequins can coexist as long as the dress is short and monochromatic. With so much sparkle, nix the jewelry.
THE SHOES
Pour La Victoire leather and crystal flats, $210; at Nordstrom.
THE OUTFIT
• Current/Elliott cotton jacket, $288; shopbop.com.
• Davidelfin polyamide and sequins dress, $680; at Searle.
1 of 9
Scarlet Sandals
Dark neutrals are a fantastic backdrop for red. The tank's graphic pattern picks up the crocodile texture of the platforms.
THE SHOES
Miu Miu embossed leather platforms, $640; at select Miu Miu stores.
THE OUTFIT
• MM Couture by Miss Me polyster-spandex vest, $87; missme.com.
• Alexander Wang silk tank, $325; at Opening Ceremony.
• Paul & Joe Sister wool-acrylic skirt, $192; 662-234-9907.
• Hue tights, $13; at Bloomingdale's.
• Dior Fine Jewelry 18kt gold ring with diamonds, $710; 212-931-2950.
THE SHOES
Miu Miu embossed leather platforms, $640; at select Miu Miu stores.
THE OUTFIT
• MM Couture by Miss Me polyster-spandex vest, $87; missme.com.
• Alexander Wang silk tank, $325; at Opening Ceremony.
• Paul & Joe Sister wool-acrylic skirt, $192; 662-234-9907.
• Hue tights, $13; at Bloomingdale's.
• Dior Fine Jewelry 18kt gold ring with diamonds, $710; 212-931-2950.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM