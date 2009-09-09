Showing the shape of the leg is key to balancing solid footwear. Sheer socks look sweet, while the studded belt echoes the shoes’ detail and gives it a bit of edge.



THE SHOES

Maxmara leather heels with studs, $795; 212-879-6100.

THE OUTFIT

amp#149; Vince lamb's hair vest, $795; at Saks Fifth Avenue.

amp#149; Nation Ltd. cotton blend top, $71; nationltd.com.

amp#149; Linea Pelle leather and brass belt, $125; 631-267-6117.

amp#149; APC wool skirt, $140; 212-966-0069.

amp#149; Ilux silk socks, $28; 646-638-2323.

amp#149; Burberry brass ring, $175; burberry.com.